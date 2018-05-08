New justice to be sworn in at state supreme court

A new justice is about to be sworn in at the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
Patrick Donovan, of Salem, was scheduled to be sworn in by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday afternoon.
The Executive Council confirmed Donovan last month. Sununu said his diverse experience will enable him to bring a well-rounded perspective.
Donovan owns his own firm and focuses on civil and criminal litigation. He previously served as legal counsel to the New Hampshire House of Representatives and as a senior assistant attorney general.
