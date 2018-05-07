Trump signals cooperative approach with Mueller is fading

In this May 4, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump signals to the press that he will come over to talk, as he leaves the White House for Dallas to address the National Rifle Association in Washington. Trump is striking a combative tone against the Russia probe. He’s talking about “Fighting Back” and telling Democrats on the special counsel’s team, “wait ‘till the Courts get to see your unrevealed Conflicts of Interest!” Trump tweeted Monday about Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo