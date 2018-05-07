The Latest: Trump defends CIA pick as 'tough on terror'

In this May 2, 2018, photo, CIA Director-nominee Gina Haspel attends the ceremonial swearing in for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the State Department in Washington. Haspel is telling senators that she would stand firm against restarting the spy agency’s brutal interrogation program of terrorist suspects. Two administration officials said May 4 that Haspel is saying that if confirmed, she would be against resurrecting the program even though Trump has supported waterboarding and worse. Andrew Harnik AP Photo