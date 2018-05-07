FILE - This June 17, 2014, file photo, shows Scott Gate, one of the entrances to Fort Sill, Okla. Initially, the Army Criminal Investigation Command listed zero investigations of child-on-child sexual assaults at the southwestern Oklahoma base. New documents released to The Associated Press show at least six cases since January 2007.
FILE - This June 17, 2014, file photo, shows Scott Gate, one of the entrances to Fort Sill, Okla. Initially, the Army Criminal Investigation Command listed zero investigations of child-on-child sexual assaults at the southwestern Oklahoma base. New documents released to The Associated Press show at least six cases since January 2007. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo
FILE - This June 17, 2014, file photo, shows Scott Gate, one of the entrances to Fort Sill, Okla. Initially, the Army Criminal Investigation Command listed zero investigations of child-on-child sexual assaults at the southwestern Oklahoma base. New documents released to The Associated Press show at least six cases since January 2007. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo

National Politics

AP: 6 kid-on-kid sex assault cases at Army base in Oklahoma

The Associated Press

May 07, 2018 07:38 AM

FORT SILL, Okla.

Army officials are now acknowledging they've investigated reports of child-on-child sexual assaults at Fort Sill.

The disclosure comes amid an Associated Press investigation that found many sexual assault reports among children at U.S. military bases where service member families live have languished in a dead zone of justice, in which victims and offenders go without help.

New documents released to AP show Army criminal investigators opened at least six cases at the southwestern Oklahoma base over a recent 10-year period, concluding five were true.

Initially, Army's Criminal Investigation Command released a list of 223 sexual assaults among juveniles that showed none at Fort Sill.

After reporters challenged the list's accuracy, the agency added 86 cases. It declines to share the number of reports that are still being investigated.

  Comments  