Rightward tilt of GOP primaries worry some Republicans

In this April 30, 2018, photo, Senate candidates from left, Todd Rokita, Luke Messer and Mike Braun speak with each other following the Indiana Republican senate primary debate in Indianapolis. As primary season kicks into high gear, Republicans are engaged in nomination fights that are pulling the party to the right, leaving some leaders worried their candidates will be out of a step with the broader electorate in the November election. Darron Cummings, Pool AP Photo