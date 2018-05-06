First lady to announce initiatives on children's well-being

FILE - In a Monday, April 23, 2018 file photo, first lady Melania Trump greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at the White House, in Washington. he White House says Melania Trump will announce her initiatives as first lady on Monday, May 7, 2018. The first lady's spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, says the focus will be on the overall well-being of children, which Mrs. Trump has spoken about since becoming first lady. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo