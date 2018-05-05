Michigan teen to become firefighter after next birthday

In this March 29, 2018, photo, Everlee Chandler, left, poses with her father, Capt. Chad Rench, at the Springfield Fire Department in Springfield, Mich. Chandler scored 98.9% on her 200 question firefighter test but still can't climb a ladder. The 17-year-old must wait for her 18th birthday before she can run into burning buildings, drive a fire engine, leave the ground or be paid. Battle Creek Enquirer via AP Trace Christenson