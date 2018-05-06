Big prize at Wisconsin GOP convention: Senate endorsement

FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, Wisconsin Republican Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson speaks with reporters in Madison, Wis. Nicholson squares off against challenger, Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir, in the Aug. 14 primary. Republicans gathering for the state party convention May 12-13, 2018, will vote on whether to endorse Nicholson or Vukmir. The winner advances to take on Sen. Tammy Baldwin in November. Scott Bauer, File AP Photo