Arizona Legislature closes session with big issues undone

The Arizona Legislature has adjourned it 2018 session, leaving several issues pushed by Gov. Doug Ducey undone.
The Legislature closed out the session early Friday without taking up a water policy overhaul Ducey pushed or a major school safety bill prompted by the Feb. 14 shooting at a high school in Florida that killed 17 people.
The Republican-controlled Legislature also failed to repeal a contentious school voucher expansion bill that is set to be on the November ballot after opponents of the 2017 measure gathered enough signatures last summer to block its implementation. The fate of the voucher expansion was caught up in a momentous push by public school teachers who rose up in early March and eventually went on strike.
