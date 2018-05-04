Republicans head to convention championing LePage's record

Maine Republicans are heading to their annual convention to celebrate the term-limited governor's record and vote on the party's platform.
Party delegates are meeting in Augusta Friday and Saturday.
Four GOP gubernatorial candidates are trumpeting fiscally conservative Gov. Paul LePage's legacy and trying to distinguish themselves ahead of the June primary. The 2010 and 2012 conventions saw Tea Party-fueled uprisings against the conservative establishment.
Republicans have trumpeted their party's recent gains in rural areas of the historically independent-minded state. Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin has represented them since 2014.
That district sent a historic vote to Republican President Trump in 2016.
The GOP is hoping record-low unemployment and fiscal stability under LePage, a Republican, will draw voters their way in the June 12 primary election.
