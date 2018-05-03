The Latest: Pruitt's top spokesperson leaving EPA

In this April 26, 2018 photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt removes his glasses as he testifies at a hearing of the House Appropriations subcommittee for the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies, on Capitol Hil in Washington. The lobbyist whose wife rented a condo to Environmental Protection Agency head Scott Pruitt at $50 a night sought EPA committee posts for a lobbying client about the time Pruitt moved out, according to a newly released EPA memo. Alex Brandon AP Photo