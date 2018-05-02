Democrat Harris, GOP's Lenoir to vie for Shelby County mayor

Democrat Lee Harris and Republican David Lenoir will compete in the mayor's race in Tennessee's largest county.
Harris and Lenoir won primary elections Tuesday in the race to replace outgoing Shelby County Mayor Mark Luttrell, a Republican. The general election is Aug. 2.
Harris, the Minority Leader in the state Senate, defeated former County Commissioner Sidney Chism.
Lenoir, the County Trustee, beat Juvenile Court Clerk Joy Touliatos and County Commissioner Terry Roland.
In Knox County, Glenn Jacobs who is pro wrestler known as Kane led Brad Anders by 17 votes in the Republican mayoral primary. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports it is unlikely the race will be called Tuesday night.
Knox officials say the website reporting election results came under a "deliberate" denial of service attack, causing it to temporarily crash.
