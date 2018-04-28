Maine state police patrol along Mill Stream Road in Norridgewock, Maine, Friday, April 27, 2018, during a manhunt for John Williams, wanted in the shooting death of Somerset County Sheriff's Deputy Eugene Cole on Wednesday.
Wife of slain deputy to gunman: Please turn yourself in

The Associated Press

April 28, 2018 12:50 PM

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine

The wife of a slain deputy in Maine is imploring his killer to turn himself in, or at least reach out to police.

Sheryl Cole assured the gunman in a statement Saturday that "this is all that we're asking of you. Please, please talk to us."

She promised to 29-year-old John Williams that he'd be treated with "dignity and respect."

Williams is wanted in the fatal shooting of Cpl. Eugene Cole. Law enforcement is on the fourth day of a manhunt.

Searchers are using ground patrols and aircraft Saturday in certain section of woods where they believe Williams might be hiding.

A friend said Williams was acting paranoid and had body armor with him before Cole was killed in an encounter early Wednesday on a darkened roadside.

