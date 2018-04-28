For group of immigrant students, key was making it personal

Immigrant students without legal status in the U.S. believe their personal stories helped finally pass legislation making them eligible for institutional aid at Connecticut-run colleges and universities.
The bill passed the House of Representatives on Thursday after five years of lobbying by the students and has already cleared the senate.
Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy signed it Friday afternoon.
CT Students for a Dream campaign manager Carolina Bortolleto says the students learned over the years to transform the issue from a political one to a personal one.
The students' presence in the Capitol halls was noted during Thursday's debate. One lawmaker spoke of the "amazing group of young students" who "literally camped out at the Capitol."
