GOP Senate candidates jab over endorsements, residency

The Republican candidates in Montana's U.S. Senate election threw gentle jabs at each other over questionable endorsements and what it means to be a Montanan.
Former District Judge Russ Fagg was most aggressive in going after State Auditor Matt Rosendale during the debate in Helena Thursday, 40 days before the June 5 primary election.
Fagg questioned 2015 documents related to a property sale by Rosendale that listed Rosendale as a Maryland resident. Rosendale says that was a mistake by the title company.
Businessman Troy Downing was questioned over a campaign appearance by former national security adviser Michael Flynn scheduled for next month. Flynn has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.
Downing called Flynn a patriot, while Fagg said he was more troubled by former Trump administration adviser Steve Bannon's endorsement of Rosendale.
