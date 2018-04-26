FILE - In this March 22, 2018, file photo, Matt Rosendale, a candidate for the Republican nomination to the U.S. Senate, answers a question during a debate at Montana State University in Bozeman, Mont. Political committees bankrolled by a conservative mega-donor have spent more than $1.2 million supporting Rosendale.
National Politics

GOP Senate candidates jab over endorsements, residency

By MATT VOLZ Associated Press

April 26, 2018 10:13 PM

HELENA, Mont.

The Republican candidates in Montana's U.S. Senate election threw gentle jabs at each other over questionable endorsements and what it means to be a Montanan.

Former District Judge Russ Fagg was most aggressive in going after State Auditor Matt Rosendale during the debate in Helena Thursday, 40 days before the June 5 primary election.

Fagg questioned 2015 documents related to a property sale by Rosendale that listed Rosendale as a Maryland resident. Rosendale says that was a mistake by the title company.

Businessman Troy Downing was questioned over a campaign appearance by former national security adviser Michael Flynn scheduled for next month. Flynn has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

Downing called Flynn a patriot, while Fagg said he was more troubled by former Trump administration adviser Steve Bannon's endorsement of Rosendale.

