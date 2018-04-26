Prosser cop fired after sexual misconduct allegations

A Prosser police officer who was fired in March for misconduct was accused of sexually molesting a handcuffed woman in his patrol car.
The Tri-City Herald reported Wednesday that a multi-agency investigation into 43-year-old Officer Shane Hellyer focused on allegations he groped the woman.
Hellyer denied touching the woman, making sexual comments or calling her phone.
Investigations by Benton County sheriff's detectives and Prosser police say the December 2016 incident was just one of many times Hellyer harassed women during his 15 years with the department.
Three other Prosser women told the investigators Hellyer made them feel uncomfortable with his flirtations, sexual innuendo and discussion of sex toys and lingerie while he was on duty.
Benton County prosecutors have determined there isn't enough evidence to charge him with a crime. However, Prosser Police Chief Dave Giles wrote in his internal investigation that Hellyer violated a slew of department rules.
