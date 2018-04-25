Another judge rules against Trump on 'Dreamers' program

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2018, file photo, demonstrators rally in support of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals DACA) outside the Capitol Washington. A federal judge has ruled against the Trump administration’s decision to end a program protecting some young immigrants from deportation. U.S. District Judge John D. Bates says the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to rescind the DACA program “was unlawful and must be set aside.”