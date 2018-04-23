Committee approves Richard Robinson as next chief justice

A key legislative committee has approved Richard Robinson as the next chief justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court.
The Hartford Courant reports a final vote tally wasn't immediately announced Monday night, but Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike on the Judiciary Committee repeatedly said "yes" when their names were called.
If approved by the state House and Senate in the comings weeks, Robinson would become the state's first black chief justice.
Robinson appeared earlier Monday before the committee for his confirmation hearing. The associate justice was asked how he'd make the judicial system fairer to minorities. Robinson currently chairs a committee that focuses on diversity training in the courts. He assured lawmakers "the buck will stop with me."
Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's original nominee for chief justice, Justice Andrew McDonald, was defeated.
