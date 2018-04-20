Fired FBI deputy chief Andrew McCabe faces criminal referral

FILE - In this June 7, 2017, file photo, then-FBI acting director Andrew McCabe listens during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Justice Department’s inspector general has sent a criminal referral about McCabe to federal prosecutors in Washington. A person familiar with the matter says the referral was sent to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia. It does not mean that McCabe will be charged. Alex Brandon, File AP Photo