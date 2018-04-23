Domestic Violence Court in South Texas helps offenders

In a Wednesday, March 28, 2018 photo, County Court-at-Law Judge Rodolfo "Rudy" Gonzalez speaks during the first graduation ceremony for the county's Domestic Violence Court, at the Hidalgo County Courthouse in Edinburg, Texas. Offenders who committed a misdemeanor assault on a spouse or partner were given the opportunity to attend a year-long program and have their case dismisses upon graduation. The Monitor via AP Joel Martinez