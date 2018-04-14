Trump uses phrase that haunts Bush: 'Mission Accomplished!'

FILE - In this May 2, 2003 file photo, President George W. Bush declares the end of major combat in Iraq as he speaks aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln off the California coast. As he declares the U.S.-led airstrikes against Syria a success, President Donald Trump is adopting a phrase that a previous president came to regret _ “mission accomplished.” Back in 2003, a flight suit-clad President George W. Bush stood on an aircraft carrier under a giant "Mission Accomplished" banner and declared that "major combat operations in Iraq have ended” _ just six weeks after the invasion. But the war dragged on for many years after that. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo