Trump pardons former Cheney aide Libby

President Donald Trump issued a full pardon to I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, a former top aide to Vice President Dick Cheney, on April 13, 2018. He was convicted of lying to investigators and obstruction of justice.
Meta Viers McClatchy
Trump and team descend on CPAC

Latest News

Trump and team descend on CPAC

President Donald Trump and his team discussed points within the administration's conservative agenda – from repealing Obamacare to school choice – at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).