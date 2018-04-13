Cape Cod SWAT team members bring in the Rook tactical solutions vehicle to the scene of a shooting in Barnstable, Mass., Thursday, April 12, 2018. A K-9 officer has been shot and killed while serving a warrant at a Massachusetts home and a suspect has been taken into custody.
Cape Cod SWAT team members bring in the Rook tactical solutions vehicle to the scene of a shooting in Barnstable, Mass., Thursday, April 12, 2018. A K-9 officer has been shot and killed while serving a warrant at a Massachusetts home and a suspect has been taken into custody. The Cape Cod Times via AP Ron Schloerb
Cape Cod SWAT team members bring in the Rook tactical solutions vehicle to the scene of a shooting in Barnstable, Mass., Thursday, April 12, 2018. A K-9 officer has been shot and killed while serving a warrant at a Massachusetts home and a suspect has been taken into custody. The Cape Cod Times via AP Ron Schloerb

National Politics

Suspect in shooting of police officer faces arraignment

The Associated Press

April 13, 2018 08:34 AM

BARNSTABLE, Mass.

A man described by authorities as a career criminal is heading to court to face a murder charge in the shooting death of a Massachusetts police officer.

Prosecutors say 29-year-old Thomas Latanowich is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Barnstable District Court in the death of Yarmouth dog officer Sean Gannon.

Police say the 32-year-old Gannon was shot in Barnstable (BAHRN'-stuh-buhl) on Thursday while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant at a home.

Gannon's dog, Nero, was injured. Its condition was not immediately known.

Yarmouth Chief Frank Frederickson said Gannon, an 8-year veteran, was a "wonderful young man" with a promising career ahead of him.

Latanowich, of Somerville, was taken into custody after an hour-long standoff. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

  Comments  