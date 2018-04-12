Republicans make runoffs in 2 special Assembly elections

A Democrat and a Republican have advanced to a June runoff in each of two special elections to fill open Los Angeles-area Assembly seats.
Final vote tallies released Thursday show Democrat Jesse Gabriel facing Republican Justin Clark in the 45th District.
Democrat Luz Rivas and Republican Ricardo Benitez will compete in the 39th District. Democrat Antonio Sanchez was in third place by just 60 votes, but conceded the race Wednesday.
The upcoming contests will determine who will replace Assemblymen Matt Dababneh and Raul Bocanegra, who resigned last year.
Democrat Sydney Kamlager previously emerged as the clear winner in the 54th District. She secured more than half of votes in her race and avoided a runoff.
Kamlager is expected to be sworn in Monday.
