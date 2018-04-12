McCarthy, Scalise are likely contenders for House speaker

FILE - In this March 6, 2018, file photo, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise speaks at the 2018 American Israel Public Affairs Committee AIPAC) policy conference in Washington. Some say it could be a fight between West and South. Or a battle for President Donald Trump’s affections. Or a test of who can woo conservatives. But one thing is clear: If the showdown between California Rep. Kevin McCarthy and Scalise for the position of House speaker is a popularity contest, it will be tight.