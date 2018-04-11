'Resistance warriors' gather as Dems debate midterm strategy

FILE - In this April 4, 2018, file photo, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a rally commemorating the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the Martin Luther King Jr. in Memphis, Tenn. Hundreds of liberal candidates are streaming into Washington this week as the Democratic Party’s far left flank intensifies in its push to seize control of Congress, statehouses and local governments across the country this fall. Mark Humphrey, File AP Photo