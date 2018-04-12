Flint resident JoJo Freeman wears the words Flint backwards on her face as eye black, as she loads onto the bus to protest at the state capitol on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at Salem Lutheran Church in Flint. A group of more than 50 Flint residents joined to protest less than 24 hours after the closure of the city's last four water distribution sites on Tuesday.
Flint protesters: "Do your job" to Snyder, representative

The Associated Press

April 12, 2018 04:44 AM

LANSING, Mich.

Security guards have evicted protesters from the chambers of the Michigan House of Representatives after they converged on the state capitol to condemn Gov. Rick Snyder's decision to close four remaining free bottled water sites in Flint.

More than 50 people, mostly residents of the city that has dealt with lead-contaminated water, were kicked out of a House session while chanting, "Do your job. Open the pods."

One man told reporters he was detained while security guards evicted the protesters from the chamber, but he said he was released within an hour. He would not provide his full name.

The protesters also condemned their representative, Democrat Sheldon Neeley, saying he should be voted out of office because he's not doing enough to fight for clean water in the city.

