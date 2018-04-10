High school fundraising group gears up for new project

A Vermont high school fundraising organization in Barre is gearing up for its first campaign in four years.
Spaulding High School Foundation President Ed Rousse tells the Times Argus the organization is "ramping up" its fundraising efforts. The group collects tax-exempt donations to support projects that help academics, the arts and athletics.
The foundation helped fund a lighting project for the school's football field in 2014.
Rousse says the Spaulding School Board will select the next project. Board members are considering upgrades to the school's auditorium or redesigning the athletic fields. Some smaller projects include a pedestrian path and a foot bridge linking the student parking lot.
Rousse believes the foundation can raise at least $500,000.
Comments