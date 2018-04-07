House's Steny Hoyer takes a last shot at the top spot

Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., left, and House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer speaks to the media after touring Culimeta-Saveguard in Eau Claire, Wis., on Thursday April 5, 2018. Hoyer headed to Trump country this week in a last-chance campaign for the top spot. Hoyer, a Maryland centrist, has spent most of his career in the shadow of liberal leader Nancy Pelosi. As Democrats consider who will replace Pelosi, Hoyer’s allies say he could be a bridge to the next generation. Others find the notion that little known, 78-year-old politician could emerge as the face of his party far-fetched. The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram via AP Dan Reiland