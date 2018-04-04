Democrat Godlewski registers to run for treasurer

A management consultant has registered to run for state treasurer.
Democrat Sarah Godlewski of Eau Claire filed campaign registration documents with the state Elections Commission on March 30. Godlewski is co-founder of venture capital company MaSa Partners.
Tom Hiller, a Republican investment manager from Madison, registered to run in January.
Incumbent Republican Matt Adamcyzk (Ah-DAM'-check) isn't seeking re-election. He has chosen to run for the state Assembly.
Never miss a local story.
That leaves Godlewski and Hiller as the only candidates registered to run for treasurer so far.
Voters on Tuesday resoundingly defeated a proposed constitutional amendment that would have eliminated the treasurer's office. The amendment's supporters argued the office has no real duties.
Comments