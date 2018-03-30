National Politics

Central New York judge gives CPR when man collapses at gym

The Associated Press

March 30, 2018 08:18 AM

SYRACUSE, N.Y.

A central New York judge is credited with helping a man who collapsed at a gym.

The Post-Standard says Syracuse City Court Judge Rory McMahon sprang into action with CPR on Monday.

McMahon began chest compressions while a YMCA worker ran to get help and a defibrillator. Others assisted, including a retired police officer. Then paramedics arrived.

It's not the judge's first time around the block when it comes to lifesaving efforts.

As a young lifeguard, he pulled someone out of the deep end and did the Heimlich maneuver.

In 1995, McMahon gave mouth-to-mouth resuscitation when a man collapsed at the Onondaga (ahn-uhn-DAH'-gah) County Civic Center. He had to explain to his bosses why he was late for his first day as an intern at the district attorney's office.

