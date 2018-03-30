National Politics

Virginia military suppliers settle fraud accusations

The Associated Press

March 30, 2018 02:44 AM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.

Three Virginia companies that supply the military have agreed to settle with the federal government after facing accusations of an illegal bid-rigging scheme.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the SEK Solutions, Karda Systems, and MJL Enterprises will pay a total of $620,000 without any admissions of wrongdoing.

Former Republican state House Del. Ron Villanueva is a past president of SEK Solutions and former director of Karda Systems. Villaneuva, who lost a re-election bid last year, has previously denied any wrongdoing.

The three companies sell a variety of items to the military, including tactical gear, weapon storage products and medical supplies.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance

View More Video