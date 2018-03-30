National Politics

Methamphetamine found hidden inside woman's car at Nogales

The Associated Press

March 30, 2018 02:06 AM

TUCSON, Ariz.

Federal officers seized more than 60 pounds (27 kilograms) of methamphetamine after finding the drugs hidden in a woman's car at the Nogales port of entry's Mariposa Crossing.

Customs and Border Protection said the woman taken into custody Wednesday night is a 23-year-old Tucson resident but did not release her name.

According to CBP, the methamphetamine was found in the car's panels and firewall after a narcotics detection dog alerted to an order it's trained to detect.

CBP estimated the drugs' value at over $182,400.

