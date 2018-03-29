National Politics

Police: Man fatally shot after pointing gun at officer

The Associated Press

March 29, 2018 09:23 PM

HOUSTON

A suburban Houston officer has fatally shot a man who police say pulled a gun during a traffic stop.

The Pasadena Police Department says that when the man was pulled over Thursday afternoon after driving past a stop sign, he allegedly got out and brandished a weapon at the officer.

The officer then fired his gun at the driver, killing him.

Police say they are still investigating why the driver allegedly pulled a gun on the officer.

The driver's name was not immediately released by police.

