Election Day voter registration to be in Maryland ballot

The Associated Press

March 26, 2018 09:59 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Maryland voters will decide in November whether to allow residents to register and vote at their polling places on Election Day.

The Senate voted 33-14 Monday night to put the constitutional amendment on the ballot. The House already has passed it.

A constitutional amendment doesn't need the governor's signature, so it will be on the ballot in November.

More than a dozen states allow Election Day voter registration.

Maryland already allows registering and voting on the same day during early voting.

