Jury finds woman guilty in murder-for-hire case

The Associated Press

March 24, 2018 11:01 AM

SPOKANE, Wash.

A jury has convicted a Spokane Valley woman of attempted murder and solicitation of murder for trying to recruit a man to kill her husband.

The Spokesman-Review reports Spokane County Superior Court Judge John Cooney ordered that 40-year-old Martie Soderberg remain jailed without bond until sentencing.

Following a three-day trial, the jury found on Friday that Soderberg had tried to pay a high school friend to kill her husband of 15 years, whom she accused of verbal and physical abuse.

The would-be hit man, Martin Drake, turned her in and became an informant for sheriff's detectives, saying Soderberg was trying to collect on her husband's $300,000 life insurance policy.

Soderberg, also known as Martie Maxwell, wept as Cooney confirmed the verdict. Neither she nor her attorney gave a statement afterward.

Her sentencing was scheduled for May.

