Oklahoma school views armed staff as 'to protect the kids'

Just a block down Broadway Street from the Woody Guthrie statue commemorating this east Oklahoma community as the folk singer's birthplace, residents trickle into city hall to pay their water bill, report a pothole or just find a reprieve from the wind gusts that funnel down the dusty street.
Sitting at the front desk is city clerk Vicky Landers, along with her entire family, the latter encased in a 16-by-20-inch framed photo on the lobby counter.
"I've got nine children and four are still in Okemah Public Schools," said Landers, proudly naming her children as she points to them in the photo.
Landers' four youngest attend one of the few school districts in Oklahoma where teachers and school staff can carry a gun on school property, a policy the local board approved two years ago.
"I'm OK with it," Landers said about the presence of armed staff inside the school. "I want my child to be protected."
The Oklahoman reports that for many parents in this city of about 3,200, guns inside the school are just a natural extension of the larger community, where it's not uncommon for a person to be armed at the corner barbecue joint, the grocery store or the local church.
"It's just a better way to protect the kids," said Bert Robison, a parent of two middle school students and Okemah's city manager.
"You can protect with a locked door, but if someone breaks through the locked door, there needs to be somebody there who can neutralize the situation," he said.
Following a school shooting in Florida last month that left 17 dead, some gun advocates have increased calls to arm teachers as an added layer of protection.
Even President Donald Trump backed the idea of some school staff carrying firearms, tweeting: "Armed educators (and trusted people who work within a school) love our students and will protect them."
In 2015, Oklahoma lawmakers approved a bill to allow staff to carry a gun inside a school, essentially requiring the individual to complete the same training as an armed security guard or reserve peace officer.
In Okemah, a school district of around 800 students, superintendent Tony Dean raised the idea of arming teachers shortly after the new law was enacted, unsure how the board would react.
"I thought it was a no-brainer," said Jim Bill Copeland, an 11-year member of the school board, which unanimously backed Dean's proposal.
In addition to the state requirements, the Okemah district requires staff who want to carry to a firearm to complete two hours of weapon retention training with the local police department and to shoot a qualifying score on the firing range.
The superintendent, Okemah police chief and school board must all sign off on each employee before they can carry a gun inside the school.
Armed employees also must complete annual training.
Today, about one in five Okemah school employees are approved to carry a gun, which includes teachers, administrators and maintenance workers.
Dean didn't want to identify which employees are licensed to carry, but each school entrance has a sign reminding guests it could be anyone — "Warning: Some employees are armed."
"(Shooters) pick out soft places to go and shoot," Dean said. "Churches? No guns. Schools? No guns. Colleges? No guns.
"You don't hear about someone going into a police station because there are guns in there. We don't want to be a soft target."
Copeland said the decision to arm teachers and school staff has been well received by the community and he has yet to hear a complaint.
"And generally, in Okemah if somebody doesn't like something they are going to call the school board and let us know what they don't like," Copeland said.
Earlier this month, a state House committee approved a bill that would expand who can carry a gun inside a school to anyone with a valid handgun license, which would still require the completion of firearms safety and training courses.
"Any time you have a perpetrator with a weapon, the only reasonable response to that situation is to meet force with force," said Rep. Jeff Coody, R-Grandfield, who authored House Bill 3192.
But former teacher and current state representative Jacob Rosecrants believes it doesn't make sense to "fight fire with fire."
"We don't even have the resources to give teachers what they need right now in the classroom to teach. How are we going to give teachers the training they need to carry a gun?" said Rosecrants, D-Oklahoma City, who voted against the bill.
Rosecrants previously taught in Oklahoma City and worries about students gaining access to a gun kept by a teacher.
"Some students are going to try and figure out a way to separate a teacher from their gun, that's just how it works," Rosecrants said.
However, Rosecrants acknowledged the cultural difference that may exist in Oklahoma City compared to a small town like Okemah, where the presence of firearms might be more widely accepted.
"It's ingrained in the culture down here," Robison said. "People around here hunt and they have been brought up with it."
However, even in rural Oklahoma there has not been a rush to adopt a policy of arming teachers by local school boards. As few as three school districts in the state currently have some type of gun policy, The Oklahoman has found.
"But I've had more schools reach out asking about what we do and how we do it," said Dean, referring to the weeks since the Florida high school shooting.
The fact that even a few schools have adopted a carry policy — including Okay Public Schools near Muskogee — and that even more might be exploring the idea, represents a shift in school security. A generation of Americans has now grown up in an era of mass school shootings, which includes Columbine High School in Colorado, and Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut, where a gunman killed 26 students and teachers in 2012.
"The climate of the world has changed," said R.L. Vick, the principal at Okemah High School, who previously worked as a police officer in Muskogee. "There are a lot of things that are happening today that no one would have thought about 25 years ago. We are just in a completely different time right now."
Superintendent Dean said he believes the district's carry policy is just one more thing his district can do to be proactive against a potential threat.
"I don't like the fact that we have people who have to carry a gun, I really don't," Dean said. "But you know what, if you are even thinking about doing something at Okemah schools, you know that some people are carrying weapons and you are not going to know who they are. You are not going to be in charge."
___
Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com
An AP Member Exchange shared by the Oklahoman.
