GOP leaders have yet to move to protect special counsel

President Donald Trump speaks about his plan to combat opioid drug addiction at Manchester Community College, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Manchester, N.H., even as more Republicans are telling Trump in ever blunter terms to lay off his escalating criticism of special counsel Robert Mueller and his Russia probe. But party leaders are taking no action to protect Mueller from possibly being fired, embracing a familiar strategy with the president _ simply waiting out the storm. Elise Amendola AP Photo