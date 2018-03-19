FILE - In this March 25, 2015, file photo, U.S. Army soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division's 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team and South Korean soldiers take their position during a demonstration of the combined arms live-fire exercise as a part of the annual joint military exercise Foal Eagle between South Korea and the United States at the Rodriquez Multi-Purpose Range Complex in Pocheon, north of Seoul, South Korea. The Pentagon says the annual U.S.-South Korean military exercises that had been postponed for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics will begin April 1.
National Politics

US-South Korean military exercises to begin April 1

By ROBERT BURNS AP National Security Writer

March 19, 2018 09:32 PM

WASHINGTON

The Pentagon says the annual U.S.-South Korean military exercises postponed for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics will begin April 1.

The announcement Monday night comes at a potentially pivotal moment in U.S. diplomacy over North Korea's nuclear weapons, with a summit meeting planned for this spring.

In a brief statement, the Pentagon says Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and his South Korean counterpart, Song Young-moo, agreed to go forward with the maneuvers "at a scale similar to" that of previous years.

The Pentagon says North Korea has been notified of the schedule "as well as the defensive nature" of the exercises. South Korean officials said recently that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had indicated his acceptance of the maneuvers.

Kim and President Donald Trump have agreed to meet this spring.

