This March 21, 2017, photo provided by the CIA, shows CIA Deputy Director Gina Haspel. Haspel, who joined the CIA in 1985, has been chief of station at CIA outposts abroad. President Donald Trump tweeted March 13, 2018, that he would nominate CIA Director Mike Pompeo to be the new secretary of state and that he would nominate Haspel to replace him. She has extensive overseas experience, including several stints as chief of station at outposts abroad.
National Politics

Senators want CIA to lift veil on nominee's black site past

By DEB RIECHMANN Associated Press

March 17, 2018 12:09 AM

WASHINGTON

Gina Haspel's long spy career is so shrouded in mystery that senators want documents declassified so they can decide if her role at a CIA black site should prevent her from directing the agency.

It's a dive into Haspel's past that reflects key questions about her future: Would she support President Donald Trump if he tried to reinstate waterboarding and, in his words, "a lot worse"? Is Haspel the right person to lead the CIA at a time of escalating Russian aggression and ongoing extremist threats?

Haspel's upcoming confirmation hearing will be focused on the time she spent supervising a secret prison in Thailand. The CIA won't say when in 2002 Haspel was there, but interrogators at the site used a variety of questionable techniques to make terror suspects talk.

