From left, kindergarten teacher Terra Triggs, first grade teacher Andrea Mason, kindergarten teacher Lisa Taylor, reading specialist Shelly Sexton, Brynn Triggs, Nikki Sexton relax and talk as they wait for the latest legislative news at the capitol in Charleston, W.V., on Monday, March 5, 2018; the eighth day of statewide school closures. All are teachers at Hedgesville Elementary school in Berkeley Country, W.V. Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP Craig Hudson
West Virginia legislators eye measures to end teacher strike

By JOHN RABY and MICHAEL VIRTANEN Associated Press

March 05, 2018 11:15 PM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia legislators plan to meet Tuesday to weigh some possible compromise aimed at ending the strike by West Virginia teachers now entering its ninth day.

A show of support by thousands of teachers and supporters on Monday didn't immediately sway lawmakers, who failed to agree on a 5 percent pay raise that would end the strike, forcing districts to cancel Tuesday's classes.

The governor, union leaders and the House of Delegates agreed to the pay raise for the teachers, among the lowest paid in the nation, but the Senate offered only a 4 percent increase.

However, at a conference committee Monday evening, Senate Majority Leader Ryan Ferns says his chamber's leadership is offering "a compromise position" for further consideration Tuesday morning.

Details were not disclosed publicly.

