This undated photo provided by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office in San Antonio, Texas shows Eric Trevino. Trevino along with two other inmates, Jacob Anthony Brownson, and Luis Antonio Arroyo escaped from the Bexar County jail in San Antonio by apparently crawling through a window Friday, March 2, 2018. All three have been recaptured. San Antonio police say the three men were caught around midday Friday, less than two hours after they turned up missing from the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.
This undated photo provided by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office in San Antonio, Texas shows Eric Trevino. Trevino along with two other inmates, Jacob Anthony Brownson, and Luis Antonio Arroyo escaped from the Bexar County jail in San Antonio by apparently crawling through a window Friday, March 2, 2018. All three have been recaptured. San Antonio police say the three men were caught around midday Friday, less than two hours after they turned up missing from the Bexar County Adult Detention Center. Bexar County Sheriff's Office via AP)
This undated photo provided by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office in San Antonio, Texas shows Eric Trevino. Trevino along with two other inmates, Jacob Anthony Brownson, and Luis Antonio Arroyo escaped from the Bexar County jail in San Antonio by apparently crawling through a window Friday, March 2, 2018. All three have been recaptured. San Antonio police say the three men were caught around midday Friday, less than two hours after they turned up missing from the Bexar County Adult Detention Center. Bexar County Sheriff's Office via AP)

National Politics

Jailer put on leave after 3 prisoners flee Bexar County jail

The Associated Press

March 04, 2018 10:44 AM

SAN ANTONIO

Bexar (bayr) County Sheriff Javier Salazar says a department jailer has been placed on administrative leave after last week's escape of three murder suspects.

Salazar says investigators also are looking into whether other inmates or people outside the San Antonio jail helped the three flee briefly Friday morning. One of the fugitives' ex-girlfriend who was their getaway driver unexplainably contacted authorities. The inmates were caught less than an hour later after stopping at a fast-food restaurant.

The three climbed a wall in a jail recreation area, cut a screen, jumped to a roof and used bed sheets to lower themselves. Then they went out the front side of the jail where visitors alerted officials.

The sheriff's office identified the escapees as Jacob Anthony Brownson, Luis Antonio Arroyo and Eric Trevino.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance

View More Video