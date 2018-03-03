New Jersey's path to legal marijuana could take a turn

New Jersey's path to legalize recreational marijuana could take a turn soon.
The Assembly Oversight Committee is set to hear from experts Monday on cannabis legalization. It's the first action taken in the Assembly on marijuana since new Democratic Speaker Craig Coughlin took over leadership of the chamber this year.
Legislators are expressing caution over Gov. Phil Murphy's pledge to legalize marijuana. Nine states and Washington, D.C., have already legalized recreational cannabis.
Monday's hearing comes as the Democrat is drafting his first budget, which he will unveil later this month
Murphy has estimated that marijuana legalization could bring in roughly $300 million in state revenue. That's just a fraction of what he would need to finance his proposals. Though the governor cautions that he won't fulfill his pledges "overnight."
