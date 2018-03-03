Property owners request city to annex 400-acre Iowa farm

The owners of a 400-acre farm in eastern Iowa are asking a nearby city to annex their property and ultimately turn it into a so-called green business park.
The Princeton City Council will consider Paul and Marijo Anderson's annexation request at a public hearing March 8. Marijo Anderson says the first hearing won't address the green business park but instead, whether the city wants to grow by 400 acres.
Council members tell the Quad-City Times they support the annexation and the project. Some residents have opposed the annexation in the past out of concern for lowered property values and increased traffic.
A green business park is a commercial development that's built following written, environmentally-friendly standards. Iowa doesn't currently have any certified green business parks, although one developer is seeking certification.
Comments