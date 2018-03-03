Virginia student's murder sparks bid to expand DNA databank

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2017 file photo, John Graham, left, and his wife Sue Graham, pose in the hallway leading to the Speaker's office in the General Assembly Building in Richmond, Va. The parents of slain University of Virginia student Hannah Graham, were visiting the Capitol and earlier had met with legislators, including House Speaker William J. Howell, R-Stafford. They have been lobbying Virginia lawmakers to add trespassing and several other misdemeanors to the list of crimes that trigger mandatory DNA collection. It’s part of a nationwide movement to expand DNA databanks by including misdemeanors ranging from shoplifting to trespassing to destruction of property. Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP Bob Brown