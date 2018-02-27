National Politics

LA to study ways to ease traffic around Hollywood sign

The Associated Press

February 27, 2018 10:29 PM

LOS ANGELES

The Los Angeles City Council has approved a motion to study ways to improve safety and ease clogged traffic around the Hollywood sign — including possibly building a second sign.

City News Service says the council on Tuesday ordered staff to report on the feasibility of the ideas presented last month by a consulting firm.

They include adjusting parking restrictions, using a shuttle to ferry visitors to trails near the sign and creating an aerial tram to offer birds-eye views.

One of the boldest suggestions is to build a replica sign on the other side of the mountain from the landmark.

