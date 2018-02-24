Trump processes Fla. students' grief as president, parent

In this Feb. 16, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump, center, accompanied by Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, left, and Florida Gov. Rick Scott, right, speaks as they meet with law enforcement officers at Broward County Sheriff's Office in Pompano Beach, Fla., following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla. Once again, it was the images of children that propelled Trump to act. Trump spent the first days after the Valentine’s Day school shooting that left 17 dead fixated on the traumatized students _ and parents _ spilling out their grief and anguish in Parkland, Florida. Andrew Harnik AP Photo