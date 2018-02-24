Indictment of Missouri governor could have political ripples

FILE- In this May 23, 2017, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens speaks outside the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. It didn’t take long after Greitens was indicted for alleged invasion of privacy for Missouri Democrats to tie him to Attorney General Josh Hawley, the presumed GOP front runner in Missouri’s hotly contested U.S. Senate race. Nor did it take long for Republicans to link the prosecutor who announced the charges to a prominent national Democratic financier. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo