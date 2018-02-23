FILE - This Aug. 26, 2016 file photo shows state Sen. Tony Mendoza, D-Artesia, at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Mendoza announced Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 that he is resigning over sexual misconduct allegations just ahead of a possible vote by his colleagues to expel him. In his resignation letter, Mendoza called the Senate's process "farcical" and unfair and is still considering running for re-election in the fall.
Senator seeking Democratic endorsement days after resigning

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated Press

February 23, 2018 09:07 PM

SAN DIEGO

A California Democrat is seeking the party's endorsement just days after resigning his Senate seat amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Former Democratic Sen. Tony Mendoza says he'll appear Saturday at the party convention to woo activists in his Los Angeles-area district. He resigned Thursday just ahead of a possible expulsion vote pushed by Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon, his former roommate and a U.S. Senate candidate.

An investigation found that Mendoza likely sexually harassed six women.

Mendoza says he wanted to leave on his own terms and maintains "overwhelming" support from voters. He's denied acting inappropriately and says de Leon made an unfair example out of him for political gain.

An endorsement is normally a lock for incumbents but he failed to secure it earlier this year.

