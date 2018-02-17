National Politics

Several shots fired at officer trying to pull car over

The Associated Press

February 17, 2018 08:27 AM

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.

Authorities say a 24-year-old man has been arrested after he fired several shots from his car at an officer who was trying to pull him over in North Carolina

Winston-Salem Police said the officer was not struck by the bullets fired at him around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Police say they found the Nissan Sentra the officer was trying to stop abandoned a short time after the shooting, and that led them to Christopher Geter.

Police said in a statement that Geter is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, speeding to elude arrest, no driver's license and failing to stop at a red light. It wasn't known if he had an attorney.

